Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 2 in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities

Ramadan 2026: The holy month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, began in India on February 19 following the sighting of the crescent moon. As the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed as a deeply significant period of fasting, prayer and reflection by millions of Muslims in India and around the world.

In some Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the month commenced a day earlier, on February 18.

Sehri, Iftar are crucial components of Ramadan.

Why Sehri, Iftar timings are important in Ramadan? Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasts from dawn to dusk, using the time for spiritual reflection, devotion and acts of charity.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Sehri and Iftar have particular timings, and are observed everyday. The timings also vary from city to city.

How do Sehri, Iftar timings vary? As daylight hours shift throughout the month, the iftar and sehri timings vary on a regular basis.

The timings also vary from city to city. Whether you're in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Mumbai– Sehri and Iftar timings vary — making each day of Ramadan slightly different depending on where you are.

For instance, this year, the Sehri time in Lucknow and New Delhi have usually been a few minutes apart – while the timings in Kolkata are 30-35 minutes ahead as compared to the timings in New Delhi.

What are the Sehri, Iftar timings for 2 March? Here's a glimpse at the Sehri and Iftar timings across various cities for Monday, 2 March:

City Sehri time (IST) Iftar time (IST) New Delhi 5:27 a.m 6:21 p.m. Hyderabad 5:22 a.m 6:23 p.m. Mumbai 5:44 a.m 6:46 p.m. Bengaluru 5:24 a.m 6:28 p.m Lucknow 5:12 a.m 6:07 p.m. Chennai 5:14 a.m. 6:18 p.m Kolkata 04:43 a.m 5:40 p.m.