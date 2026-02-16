Ramadan Dates 2026: When will Muslims begin fasting for holy month in India - 18 or 19 February?

Ramadan 2026: It's the time of year again when Muslims across the world anticipate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is one of the most auspicious times of the year for Muslims worldwide.

During this celebrated time of the month, followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, and donate alms in the form of charity or zakat.

When does Ramadan begin in India? The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on or around February 18 or 19.

The moon's sighting on February 17 will determine the date of the celebrated occasion.

Typically, India observes Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia. The crescent of Ramadan is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India, along with some Western countries.

What do Muslims do during Ramadan? This time of year forms one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting), and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

The daily fast in Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink — not even a sip of water is allowed — from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as “iftar” in Arabic.

Muslims eat a predawn meal, called “suhoor,” to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.

Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Who are exempted from fasting? There are certain exemptions, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or travelling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.

When is Eid ul-Fitr? Eid ul-Fitr is “the festival of breaking the fast”. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk, after the moon has been sighted.

Eid ul-Fitr lasts for one day and is expected to take place on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20, depending on the sighting of the moon.

In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal. This is the day on which Eid prayers take place, and it is forbidden to fast.

Ramadan 2026: Using telescope to watch moon can cause eye damage The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has warned against using a telescope to watch the scheduled Ramadan crescent sighting for 1447 AH.

They have strongly advised against attempts to observe the moon using telescopes or binoculars on Tuesday, 17 February, saying that extreme proximity to the sun not only makes the sighting impossible, but also dangerously hazardous.

According to the IAC, the angular separation between the sun and moon at sunset across much of the Arabian Peninsula will be minimal—just one degree in cities like Riyadh.

The IAC said that in practical terms, this places the thin crescent, if it existed, less than half a degree from the sun’s edge. Watching this could inadvertently capture blinding sunlight, causing permanent eye damage and harming optical instruments.