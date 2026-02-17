Ramadan Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; first Roza tomorrow, India likely to sight Moon on…

The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia; therefore, Ramadan (also spelled Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan) 1447 will begin tonight. The Ramadan crescent is typically first sighted in Saudi Arabia, as well as in some parts of India such as Kerala and Kashmir, and in several Western countries. It is generally observed a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other nations.

Why is crescent moon sighting important? The moon sighting before Ramadan is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith, as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset, along with acts of charity and worship. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. Fasting during this month is one of the five pillars of Islam. Observers abstain from food, drink, smokin,g and marital relations from sunrise to sunset, while also striving to avoid negative thoughts and actions.

How long does Ramadan last? Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for about 29 to 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle. Throughout the month, Muslims fast daily between dawn and sunset, seek spiritual growth, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to society through charity, known as zakat. Many also take part in humanitarian efforts, such as feeding those in need. As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the start and end dates of Ramadan shift each year based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

How is Ramadan’s start date determined in India? In India, the beginning of Ramadan is marked by the method of hilal (crescent) sighting. Moon observation committees look at the sky on the 29th night of Sha'ban after the sunset prayer. Ramadan begins the following day if the crescent moon is sighted; otherwise, Sha'ban completes 30 days. Islamic scholars prefer the actual sighting of the moon to determine the start date, although it often aligns with astronomical calculations.