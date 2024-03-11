Ramadan moon sighting 2024: Will crescent moon be sighted in India tonight? Check here
Ramadan moon sighting 2024: Ramadan 2024 is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and is considered as the holiest month for the people of Muslim faith
Ramadan moon sighting 2024: Muslim population in Saudi Arabia sighted the crescent moon on Sunday and began their Ramadan 2024 fasting on Monday, March 11. Usually, the Ramadan moon is sighted in parts of Asia and Australia a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.