Ramadan moon sighting 2024: Muslim population in Saudi Arabia sighted the crescent moon on Sunday and began their Ramadan 2024 fasting on Monday, March 11. Usually, the Ramadan moon is sighted in parts of Asia and Australia a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, fasting to begin from March 11 Ramadan 2024 is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered as the holiest month for the people of the Muslim faith. The period usually extends for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days, during which the Muslims across the world engage in fasting from dawn until sunset.

When Ramadan moon sighting 2024 is expected in India? After the Ramadan moon sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Muslims in India are eagerly waiting to see the crescent moon, which is expected tonight. Muslim population in the Asian countries began preparations for fasting, which is expected to begin tomorrow, March 12.

Muslims in Asia countries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Afghanistan are expecting to see the moon on Monday, March 11 evening after maghrib prayers. The Ramadan 2024 fasting in these nations will begin on Tuesday, March 12.

How is Ramadan 2024 celebrated? Muslims across the world will celebrate Ramadan 2024 with prayers to Allah and observe a fast, also known as Roza as a mark of their devotion to the all-mighty. During Ramadan 2024 fasting, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, having evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations.

Also Read: Palestinians prepare for Ramzan in shadow of Gaza war Subsequently, they partake in an "iftar," signifying a substantial meal, and observe a pre-dawn repast known as "suhoor" to provide sustenance throughout the daylight period. During Ramadan 2024, Muslims try to stay calm and avoid any sort of confrontation. Moreover, they engage in charitable work during the holy month and spend their time praying to the almighty.

