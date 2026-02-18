Ramadan 2026 moon sighting LIVE: Will India see the crescent tonight? Check city-wise moonrise timings here

The holy month of Ramadan began on Wednesday after the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The month lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. Ramadan is a sacred period of fasting and prayer.

It was during this month in 610 CE that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Quran, making Ramadan the holiest time in the Islamic calendar.

Why is Ramadan significant? Ramadan marks the month in which the first verses of the Quran were revealed. For Muslims around the world, it is a time of deep spiritual reflection, devotion, and self-discipline.

Sunni Muslim worshippers pray at the shrine of Sheikh Abu Hanifa al-Numan in the Adhamiya district of Baghdad on February 17, 2026, on the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. They gather with family and friends in the evening to break their fast, a meal known as iftar.

Children celebrate the start of the holy month of Ramadan in Mosul, Iraq, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

It is also a time of intensified prayer, when the faithful gather in large numbers at mosques, especially during the night prayers.

When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in India? The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan is expected to be sighted in India on Wednesday between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM.

By then, the sun will have set and the sky will be sufficiently dark to spot the delicate sliver of the new moon.

Shortly after sunset, members of the Muslim community and local Islamic organisations will turn their gaze toward the western horizon in search of the crescent.

Decorations are displayed as Palestinians prepare for the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

If the moon is sighted on February 18, the holy month of Ramadan will begin in India on Thursday, February 19, marking the first day of fasting.

However, if the crescent is not visible, the month of Sha'ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will commence a day later, on Friday, February 20.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026 in India Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise. Each day of fasting finishes with iftar, after sunset.

The Sehri and Iftar timings change by a few minutes each day in accordance with the sunrise and sunset timings. It is different for different cities. In Delhi, for example, if the first roza is on Thursday, 19 February, the devotees start their fast by stopping eating and drinking at 5.37 AM – the end of Sehri. Muslims will observe a fast for about 12 hours and break the fast at 6.15 PM, called Iftar.

Similarly, on Friday, 20 February, the Sehri end time in Delhi is 5.36 AM, meaning people who observe fast cannot eat or drink beyond this time until 6.15 PM, when the roza is opened on Friday.

Ramadan moon sighting 2026: India city-wise timings According to The Economic Times, the crescent moon is expected to be visible in different cities across India as per the following schedule:

New Delhi – 6:18 PM to 6:42 PM

Gurugram – 6:19 PM to 6:43 PM

Mumbai – 6:45 PM to 7:10 PM