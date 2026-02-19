Ramadan Mubarak Wishes Images 2026: The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan was sighted across several Indian cities on Wednesday evening, ushering in the holy month on Thursday, 19 February. Millions of Muslims across the country are observing their first roza today, beginning a month devoted to fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual renewal.
As Ramadan begins, mosques and homes across India come alive with special prayers, evening iftar gatherings, and acts of generosity. Social media platforms are also filling up with heartfelt Ramadan Mubarak messages, greetings, and WhatsApp and Instagram status updates as people reach out to friends and family.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More