Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Top wishes, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Ramadan 2026 has begun in India with the sighting of the crescent moon. As millions observe the first roza, here are the best Ramadan Mubarak wishes, greetings, quotes, and WhatsApp status messages to share with loved ones.

Livemint
Published19 Feb 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Ramadan 2026 HD Wallpaper or Ramzan Mubarak Card
AI Quick Read

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes Images 2026: The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan was sighted across several Indian cities on Wednesday evening, ushering in the holy month on Thursday, 19 February. Millions of Muslims across the country are observing their first roza today, beginning a month devoted to fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual renewal.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026 moon sighting live: Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai spots crescent

As Ramadan begins, mosques and homes across India come alive with special prayers, evening iftar gatherings, and acts of generosity. Social media platforms are also filling up with heartfelt Ramadan Mubarak messages, greetings, and WhatsApp and Instagram status updates as people reach out to friends and family.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026 Calendar: Check Iftar, Sehri timetable in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Ramadan 2026: Key Dates In India

  • Moon sighted: 18 February 2026
  • First Roza: 19 February 2026
  • Expected last Roza: 19 or 20 March 2026 (subject to moon sighting)
  • Eid-ul-Fitr: Likely on 20 or 21 March 2026

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes 2026

  • May this holy month bring peace to your home and gratitude to your heart 🏡✨
  • Ramadan is here 🌙 A time to pause, pray, and purify the soul 🤲
  • Wishing you a month filled with blessings, reflection, and mercy 💫
  • May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds this Ramadan 🤍
  • Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May every sunset bring you closer to Allah
  • A sacred month of forgiveness, compassion, and renewal has begun 🌙
  • May Ramadan strengthen your faith and uplift your spirit ✨
  • Wishing you light in your prayers and peace in your heart this Ramadan 🌙
  • Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May your duas be answered and your sins forgiven 🤲
  • May Allah grant you patience in fasting and sincerity in worship
  • Ramadan is not just about abstaining, but about becoming better 🌱
  • May this month inspire kindness, humility, and compassion
  • Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 May your nights be peaceful and your prayers accepted
  • Ramadan Mubarak Greetings For Friends And Family
  • May Allah replace your worries with peace this Ramadan 🌙
  • Sending prayers for strength, guidance, and mercy this holy month 🤲
  • Ramadan is a time for healing hearts and nurturing souls
  • Wishing you health, happiness, and forgiveness this Ramadan
  • May your iman grow stronger with each passing day
  • Peace, patience, and unity to all this blessed month
  • Grateful to witness Ramadan 2026—may it bring barakah to all

Short Ramadan Messages To Share

  • As the crescent moon shines, may your faith grow brighter
  • Every roza is a step closer to spiritual clarity
  • Let your iftar table overflow with blessings and joy
  • Pray not just for yourself, but for humanity
  • Forgive, reflect, and grow this Ramadan
  • Share charity, smiles, and compassion generously
  • Dua mode on—may Allah guide us all

Ramadan Quotes

  • “O you who have believed, fasting has been prescribed upon you…” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:183)
  • “Allah intends for you ease and does not intend hardship for you.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:185)

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: WhatsApp And Facebook Status Ideas

  • Ramadan Kareem 🌙 May your heart find comfort in prayer
  • A month of mercy, reflection, and renewal 🤍
  • Ramadan is a gift—cherish every moment 🌙
  • May Allah bless you with strength in fasting and joy in giving
  • A time to reconnect with faith and disconnect from distractions
  • Ramadan Mubarak 🌙 Let faith shine brighter than ever
  • A fresh start for the soul—Ramadan Kareem 🤍

