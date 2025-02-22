With Muslims preparing for the holy month of Ramadan 2025, excitement among devotees is high and moonsighting experts are all set to predict different starting dates that vary depending upon the regional declarations.

Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam which marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The sighting of the crescent moon determines the beginning date based on local observations.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin? In many Islamic and Western countries, the beginning of the eighth Islamic month, Shaban, was marked on Friday, January 31, 2025. However, traditionally, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on the 29th day of Shaban, which falls on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025, in these countries.

In addition, few scholars argue that the moon may not be visible in many locations and Shaban may extend by one more day and pushing the start of Ramadan to March 2, 2025.

According to details, the month of Ramadan begins after the 29th day of Shaaban and concludes with the arrival of Shawwal, which marks Eid ul-Fitr.

Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting in India: The Ramadan 2025 moon sighting is expected in India on the evening of Saturday, March 1, 2025, predicts islamicfinder.org. If the moon is visible, fasting will commence on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

However, the local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars will make the final decision.

Ramadan fasting: During Ramadan, Muslims across the world observe a fast from dawn until dusk.

Who is exempted from Ramadan fasting: According to islamicfinder.org, these are the people who are exempted from Ramadan fasting:

1- Physically or Mentally ill people

2- Travelers

3- Women during menstruation

4- Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

5- Elderly people (if fasting will cause their health to deteriorate further)