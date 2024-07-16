Ramayana Masam 2024: Significance, rituals. All you need to know

First Published16 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
The Ramayana Masam, a month-long celebration observed in the Malayalam month of Karikadakam, is significant in Kerala. This year, Ramayana Masam 2024 begins on July 16 and ends on August 16. The commencement date also coincides with the Ashura day of Muharram 2024.

Ramayana Masam: Significance

The observance of the Ramayana masam is believed to have begun after the unified Hindu congregation at Ernakulam in 1982. It involved representatives from all the Hindu communities, who decided to observe the month of Karkidakam as Ramayana Masam came into being.

Ramayana Masam: How is it celebrated

The Ramayana is one of the greatest Hindu epics. As part of the celebrations, devotees recite the epic throughout the month. Apart from households, the recitation is also a part of celebrations in the temples of Lord Vishnu. Quizzes, games, recitals and many other programs also form an integral part of Ramayana Masam observance.

During this month, Hindu pilgrims undertake the ‘Nalambala Darshanam’. The devotees visit the four temples of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna, located in the districts of Kottayam and Thrissur. The journey is usually restricted to one day.

Auspicious ceremonies like marriages, housewarming, and other ventures are usually avoided during Karidakam.

Ramayana Masam: Sabarimala temple opens for Karidakam pooja

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened on Monday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, reported The New Indian Express. There were no evening rituals as part of the holy observance.

Reports mention that only those individuals who possess virtual QR passes would be allowed for ‘darshan’ or the ‘holy visit’. Special rituals, including ‘kalabhabhishekam’, ‘laksharchana’, and ‘sahasrakalasam’, will also be performed at the temple during the pooja days. Several other rituals, including ‘Udayasthamana pooja’, ‘ashtabhishekam’, ‘pushpabhishekam’, and ‘padi pooja’, will also be held.

The temple, however, would remain closed on Saturday.

 

 

 

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
