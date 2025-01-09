The much-awaited release of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has been postponed. Initially slated for release on October 18, 2024, the animated film will now hit theatres on January 24, 2025. Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, one of the producers, shared this update on Instagram on January 8.

This movie is a result of a collaboration between India and Japan. It seamlessly integrates animation styles from both nations, providing a unique cinematic experience. With its captivating visuals and authentic storytelling, the film continues to honour its roots in Indian mythology.

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is based on Valmiki’s timeless epic, Ramayana. First released in 1992, this animated adaptation blends traditional Indian storytelling with Japanese anime techniques. Created using hand-drawn animation, the movie retains its original charm while resonating with modern audiences.

The latest version of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has brought on board renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, celebrated for his work on blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR. Prasad will ensure that the narrative connects with contemporary viewers while preserving the essence of the Ramayana.

The film will cater to a broad audience by being released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The movie is distributed by Excel Entertainment, helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Social media reaction When Farhan Akhtar shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), several social media users reacted to it.

“So glad you guys are bringing this one to the big screens! Fabulous film,” wrote one user.

“I wish you would have released it in Kannada as well. Taking my nephew to this movie would have been a dream. Using Bangalore Market just for income and ignoring its native language, by imposing Hindi in every theatre and no kannada option can cause govt actions for sure,” wrote another user.