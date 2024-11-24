Ghee, dosas, and rock: Rameshwaram Café steals the show at Bandland Bengaluru

Bandland’s second edition will take place in Bengaluru from November 23-24 at NICE Grounds. A netizen humorously noted the presence of ghee bottles alongside beer at the festival.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated24 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
The Rameshwaram Cafe food stand at Bandlands music festival in Bengaluru
The Rameshwaram Cafe food stand at Bandlands music festival in Bengaluru(X user Anubha)

While the mental imagining of a metal concert set-up does not evoke the thought of yummy dosas, a netizen spotted “bottles of ghee” doing the rounds alongside beer bottles at the Bandlands rock music festival in Bengaluru.

At the Rameshwaram Cafe food stand situated at the festival, X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified only as Anubha (@artbyahbuna) was amused to see presuably staff carrying bottles of ghee.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Beer doesn’t flow at metal concerts in Bengaluru, ghee does.” The viral post had over 10,000 views at time of writing.

Netizens React…

One X user replied to the post noting the crowd at the stand, saying “Legit least crowded rameswaram outlet ever” (sic), to which the original poster (OP) responded that crowd for the food built up. “Haha believe me they were warming up. Quite a crowd happened later” (sic)

Another noted that the menu pricing at the events stand was much higher than the usual prices. Another also joked about the Bandland not having any beer for festival goers.

About Bandlands

Bandland is having its second edition in Bengaluru from November 23-24 at NICE Grounds in Madavara, according to the Hindustan Times.

The festival features global musical acts such as Avenged Sevenfold, Bloodywood and Extreme, and Indian artists including indie acts like Bhayanak Maut, Big Special, Dot, Raman Negi, Selvaganesh, Sutej Singh, Swarathma, and Zero over the two-day event. Tickets were priced from 3,499 onwards.

Speaking to PTI, Philadelphia-based rock band The War on Drugs said they enjoyed the “spirit of the Indian audiences”.

“That was like one of the purest, most enjoyable sets of music we've ever played. It was just a perfect example of people who were so excited to see a band and it was incredible,” Adam Ganduciel, lead vocals and guitarist of the band, stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
