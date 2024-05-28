Rameshwaram cafe owner faces netizen scorn over ‘arrogant’ response to food authority action: 'Trying to intimidate…’
The netizens were not satisfied with Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao's apology and demanded action against the businessman
Popular South Indian food chain Rameshwaram Cafe was left embarrassed after the raids from the Telangana food safety department, which found multiple issues with how the restaurants were preparing food. The food department officials found 100 kg of expired Urad dal, 10 kg of expired curd, and 8 liters of expired milk. Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao accepted the mistakes in a video posted on X and promised to make changes at every step.