Popular South Indian food chain Rameshwaram Cafe was left embarrassed after the raids from the Telangana food safety department, which found multiple issues with how the restaurants were preparing food. The food department officials found 100 kg of expired Urad dal, 10 kg of expired curd, and 8 liters of expired milk. Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao accepted the mistakes in a video posted on X and promised to make changes at every step.

"Our vision is to play globally. We know we can't make a single mistake. I take it as a lesson. I have told my entire team to correct each and every step so that we don't go wrong. This is how we learn. I promise you, and want to state very strongly that all our raw ingredients are of premium quality," Raghavendra Rao said in the video.

The other cofounder of the Rameshwaram Cafe, Divya also released a statement on the raids and claimed that the expired stocks were not for consumption. “At our Hyderabad outlet alone, we require over 500 kgs of urad dal weekly, 300 liters of milk daily, and 80 to 100 liters of curd daily. The stocks found were sealed and unattended, intended for dispatch and not for consumption," she said in statement.

"The law does not prohibit the use of unlabeled products. We uphold the highest hygiene standards, and some reports have falsely claimed that cockroaches were found in our kitchen. The official report does not mention this; in fact, the cockroaches were found at a different restaurant. At Rameshwaram Cafe, we conduct deep cleaning daily and pest control every month to maintain our standards," Divya's statement added.

How internet reacted

The users on social media didn't look satisifed with the clarification and apology given by Rameshwaram Cafe cofounders with people criticizing them for unhealthy practices. “Why does it look like he’s intimidating us and not apologizing," one user said.

“He is desperate for everyone to believe him, but his words have lost value. He should take action and show rather than pointing finger at us to better believe him," another user said. “Overrated place. Stopped buying from them. Too expensive and nothing great about the taste. He is blabbering in this video and makes it sound as if Shri APJ Kalam as his business partner," third user said.

