Ramzan 2024: Pakistan International Airlines bars fasting for pilots, flight attendants on duty. Here is why
PIA prohibits pilots and flight attendants from fasting during on-flight duty days in Ramzan. Compliance orders issued based on medical recommendations.
PIA, Pakistan's national airline, has implemented a policy forbidding its pilots and flight attendants from fasting during their on-flight duty days throughout the holy month of Ramadan. This decision is based on medical advice, which highlights the risks of dehydration, fatigue, and reduced alertness associated with fasting while performing operational duties. Pilots and cabin crew members have been instructed not to observe fasting while on duty for both international and domestic flights.