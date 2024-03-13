The Hyderabad Police on 12 March used lathicharge to disperse the crowd that was gathered at a restaurant in city Malakpet over free Haleem. The restaurant had announced free Haleem on the occasion of the first day of Ramzan, ANI reported.

According to a report from news agency PTI, the restaurant management contacted the police after the crowd went out of control, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area. Hundreds of people congregated at the restaurant for free haleem, the video shared by PTI showed. The restaurant identified in the footage is named 'Aazebo'. Also Read: Ramadan 2024: These healthy food options for Sehri will help you stay fuller for longer during fasting

As per Telangana Today report, on Tuesday, the restaurant was inaugurated and the management had decided to give free haleem to the public.

While speaking to Times of India, Malakpet inspector U Srinivas said that a case would be registered for disrupting the free movement of traffic. “The hotel management did not inform police in prior about the free offer nor did they take any permission. For creating disturbance to free movement of traffic a case will be registered," as quoted by TOI.

Meanwhile, the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims began fasting in India on 12 March, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said. "Thus, it is declared that the first Ramzan falls on Tuesday, March 12, 2024," the statement said as reported by PTI. Millions of Muslims all over the world eagerly await the sight of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the holy month. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk after the pre-dawn meal 'sehri' and break their fast at sunset with 'iftar'. The end of the month is marked by Eid.

(More details awaited)

