Members of the Kapoor family — including several prominent Bollywood stars — jetted off to New Delhi on Tuesday for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interaction comes ahead of a multi-city film festival commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor — often considered one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema. The family will reportedly invite PM Modi to attend the event during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

"His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India's Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from December 13-15 on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films — screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas," Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram last week while announcing the event.

Several members of the family will be meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi today — including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar Jain his father Manoj Jain and Anissa Malhotra also made the trip to the national capital.

The RK Film Festival will take place across 101 cinemas in 34 cities later this week. Several of the actor's most popular films have been restored for modern-day audiences ahead of the massive event.

When and where will the film festival take place?

The screenings will be held at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas in various cities from December 13 to December 15.

What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices have been set at a symbolic ₹100.

Which movies are being screened?

The festival will have screenings of 10 popular Raj Kapoor films — Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.