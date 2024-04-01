Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Ranbir Kapoor makes ‘big’ revelation at The Great Indian Kapil Show about joota chupai at wedding: 12 crore demand…
BackBack

Ranbir Kapoor makes ‘big’ revelation at The Great Indian Kapil Show about joota chupai at wedding: ₹12 crore demand…

Written By Fareha Naaz

The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on March 30 where Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor made ‘big’ revelations about joota chupai at wedding with Alia Bhatt.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Saturday, on March 30 where Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor made ‘big’ revelations. (The Great Indian Kapil Show @Instagram)Premium
The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Saturday, on March 30 where Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor made ‘big’ revelations. (The Great Indian Kapil Show @Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni featured as guests on stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma's first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on March 30. The first episode premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Saturday.

From a wide range of amusing incidents at the show, one of the sweet and hilarious anecdotes that the actor noted was from his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to register 250 crore bungalow in Raha Kapoor's name, making her richest star kid in Bollywood: Report

Ranbir Kapoor revealed an interesting detail about ‘joota chupai’ at their wedding. The anchor and comedian Kapil raised a question to Ranbir inquiring about a rumour. 

Kapil stated that, as per the widely circulated rumour, Alia’s friends and cousins demanded around 12 crore for ‘joota chupai’ while it was suggested that Ranbir had bargained to bring it down to lakhs.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: List of celebrities who earned excellent returns from India's IPO boom

Over this question, Ranbir said that Alia’s friends had demanded lakhs, not crores, which he bargained until it was brought down to thousands. While confirming the same Ranbir stated, “We got married at home only. So the shoes would be at home only even if they stole them (laughs)."

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor follows business magnate Mukesh Ambani's advice says, ‘Keep your head…..’

Kapil Sharma also shared details about a similar incident at his wedding where his wife Ginni’s sisters demanded 11 lakh from him. 

He jokingly said, “I told them to keep their sister, as well as the shoes. I knew she loved me so she would automatically come. As for the shoes, I would buy new ones."

Other revelations made during the show included how Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor would wrestle at home as kids when parents Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor were out for dinner.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor turns 41: Know everything about his net worth and luxurious lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he would like to keep looking at his daughter, Raha, and felt like not doing anything or going anywhere. One of the most intriguing revelations made on the show was the actor's confession that he had gifted his mother’s real jewellery to his girlfriend(s).

Here are some snippets from the The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App