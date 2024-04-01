Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni featured as guests on stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma's first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on March 30. The first episode premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Saturday.

From a wide range of amusing incidents at the show, one of the sweet and hilarious anecdotes that the actor noted was from his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed an interesting detail about ‘joota chupai’ at their wedding. The anchor and comedian Kapil raised a question to Ranbir inquiring about a rumour.

Kapil stated that, as per the widely circulated rumour, Alia’s friends and cousins demanded around ₹12 crore for ‘joota chupai’ while it was suggested that Ranbir had bargained to bring it down to lakhs.

Over this question, Ranbir said that Alia’s friends had demanded lakhs, not crores, which he bargained until it was brought down to thousands. While confirming the same Ranbir stated, “We got married at home only. So the shoes would be at home only even if they stole them (laughs)."

Kapil Sharma also shared details about a similar incident at his wedding where his wife Ginni’s sisters demanded ₹11 lakh from him.

He jokingly said, “I told them to keep their sister, as well as the shoes. I knew she loved me so she would automatically come. As for the shoes, I would buy new ones."

Other revelations made during the show included how Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor would wrestle at home as kids when parents Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor were out for dinner.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he would like to keep looking at his daughter, Raha, and felt like not doing anything or going anywhere. One of the most intriguing revelations made on the show was the actor's confession that he had gifted his mother’s real jewellery to his girlfriend(s).

Here are some snippets from the The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode

