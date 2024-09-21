Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima slammed for ‘house help commenting’ remark on trolls: ‘Insanely unnecessary, elitist’

Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor, has landed herself in a controversy among netizens for her comment on internet trolls, saying they could be "a house help commenting." In a video clip going viral, Riddhima, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, shared why she doesn't want her daughter Samara to be on Instagram.

Causing quite the backlash, Riddhima's remark didn’t sit well with the Reddit users. The video clip, which is from an interview with the digital media platform Galatta, was shared on Reddit with the caption: "What is wrong with this family!"

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor makes ‘big’ revelation at Kapil Show about joota chupai at wedding

In April this year, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in a conversation with her daughter Samara, shared that she wants her to keep away from social media because of the trolls.

“She (Samara) wants to be on social media, I don’t want her to be on social media to be very honest. I want her off social media. But I told her that if you still want to continue with your account (seemingly Instagram account), don’t be affected and you can’t keep reading all your comments," Riddhima had said.

"People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. Maybe it is the house help commenting, who knows?” she added.

Check out the video:

Here's what the netizens said: “Insanely unnecessary, classist/elitist, and even senseless… who and why would anyone use house help as an insult? Its an honest way of earning a living. I understand her sentiments about her daughter’s social media presence, but no one’s honest bread & butter—and one on which the Kapoor clan & Mrs Kapoor Sahani may be themselves very dependent!—should ever be used in a derogatory manner like so. Her doing this so non chalantly and in such a “heat of the moment” gives away her (perhaps inherent?) classist values,” a user commented.

Another said, “Everything she said made sense except when she said househelp as a classist remark. Like househelp is not supposed to be on social media and all trolls are from a class below them. If only she realised how much class hierarchy is baked into her thinking.”

“Eska matlab househelp ko tum log pakka subhumans ki tarah treat karte hoge. khud hi expose kardia apne aap ko. (This means you treat the house helps as sub-humans. You exposed yourself),” said another user.

“What she is saying doesn’t make sense. If Ridhima doesn’t want her child to be on social media, but daughter wants to, they can find a middle ground by keeping her profile strictly private by giving access only to friends and family. And by doing such interviews they are doing no good. This is now going to get more unwanted attention to their kid,” another highlighted.

Also Read | Anubhav Sinha’s old tweet gets trolled amid IC 814 controversy