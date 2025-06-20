Ranthambore's legendary tigress Arrowhead dies shortly after her daughter's relocation

Arrowhead (T-84), a beloved tigress of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, passed away at 14 due to bone cancer, leaving behind a legacy as a skilled crocodile hunter and mother of ten cubs. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated20 Jun 2025, 10:15 AM IST
A photo of Arrowhead in her prime
A photo of Arrowhead in her prime(X/@nihardesai89)

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve bid farewell to one of its most iconic occupants on Thursday, as Arrowhead (T-84), known for her remarkable crocodile-hunting prowess, succumbed to bone cancer at around 14 years of age, forest officials confirmed.

Arrowhead, granddaughter of Ranthambore legend Machhli and daughter of tigress Krishna, had captivated wildlife enthusiasts for over a decade. In a final display of her fearless nature, she reportedly took down a crocodile near Padam Talab just days before her death—an almost scripted echo of her grandmother’s legendary hunts, according to a report by NDTV.

The tigress died hours after her daughter, Kankati (T-2507), was tranquilised and relocated to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The move follows Kankati’s alleged involvement in two fatal attacks, including one that claimed the life of a forest ranger. Ranthambore field officials described the timing as “disheartening,” with Arrowhead passing away in Zone 2 shortly after her cub left.

Arrowhead had four litters and raised around ten cubs, six of whom survive today. Over the years, she patrolled the core zones of the park and upheld a significant role in maintaining the reserve’s tiger population. She formally earned her name from an arrow-shaped marking on her cheek.

Forest officials and wildlife community members paid emotional tributes following the news.

Ranthambore’s official Instagram reflected the depth of loss:

“With a heavy heart… Arrowhead, the pride of our forest … has passed away… she was a symbol of grace, strength and motherly spirit.”

Arrowhead was found dead near Jogi Mahal and cremated as per National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols, with forest wardens, wildlife photographers, and enthusiasts attending the ceremony. Many said her legacy echoed Machhli’s influence and promised to live on through her progeny.

