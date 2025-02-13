Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's recent comment at the Chhaava music launch has sparked speculation about whether he was referring to the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and the latter's show, India’s Got Latent.

During the event, actor Vicky Kaushal asked Rahman to describe his music using three emojis. Rahman humorously responded with the "mouth closed" emoji, adding, “In the past week, we have seen what happens when the mouth opens.”

His remark spurred laughter from both Kaushal and the audience.

All episodes of ‘India's Got Latent’ removed In response to the growing controversy, Samay Raina recently announced that he has removed all episodes of the show from YouTube. On Wednesday, Comedian Samay Raina said he removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel.

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he would fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.

Allahbadia, 31, found himself at the center of a major controversy after his comments about parents and sex on Samay Raina's show went viral on social media Monday and stirred outrage.

This led to widespread criticism and police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati. Known for his BeerBiceps brand, Allahbadia has apologised for his "lapse in judgement," but the issue continues to stir public debate.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police recorded statements from four individuals, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who had also appeared on the show.

According to an official from Khar police station, statements were taken from these four people, including Allahbadia's manager, but not from Allahbadia himself, ANI reported.