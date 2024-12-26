Youtuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known by the moniker 'Beerbiceps', said he experienced "the most eventful Christmas of" his life during a Goa trip with his girlfriend. Allahbadia recounted the horror he witnessed on the Christmas. He said the incident might have “changed my perspective towards living.”

Allahbadia said he and his girlfriend were rescued after they were swept away while swimming in Goa. “We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation,” he said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a long post, Beerbiceps wrote, "We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current. This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion."

"It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you," he added.

"After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby," Allahbadia recounted.

He noted that he and his girlfriend, who he didn't identify, were "both good swimmers but the fury of nature is such that it WILL test your limits at some point."

"A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat," Allahbadia said.

He added, "There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help."

Allahbadia informed that they were saved by an "IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife".

He said, "This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident."

"As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive," he said, adding, "Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living."

He also shared that he call his brother to tell him about the Christmas Eve incident. "He performed a prayer for us where we thanked Lord Jesus Christ as well as the God above us," Allahbadia said.

"This has been a very very memorable Goa holiday for me. From discovering secret Murtis at @aliladiwagoa to touching the life-death barrier," Allahbadia said.