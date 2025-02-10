DID YOU KNOW, Ranveer Allahbadia was banned from a Mumbai gym? 5 LESSER known facts about BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: ‘Beer Biceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing a lot of backlash after his ‘offensive’ question on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber, asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

But did you know that the 31-year-old who launched Beer Biceps to market his fitness start-up was once banned from a Mumbai gym?

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: 5 facts you didn't know about the YouTuber Apart from his controversial question on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, here are 5 unknown facts about Ranveer Allahbadia:



1. Ranveer Allahbadia banned from Mumbai gym: Before making content at his home, Ranveer Allahbadia used to go to a gym in Wadala, Mumbai to shoot content. He would visit the gym around 2 in the afternoon as the place was less crowded at that time, but the trainers grew jealous of Allahbadia's growing popularity and banned him from the gym.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia row: Human rights panel asks YouTube to take down video

“The trainers were angry with me because I was growing (on the Internet). So they banned me from the gym. I was very sad and upset," Ranveer Allahbadia told Curly Tales.

2. Ranveer Allahbadia's mental health app: Apart from fitness, Ranveer Allahbadia also advocates for mental wellness.

Harshil Karia, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ayush Anand’s mental wellness app Level Supermind was ranked by Google as the best app on Google Play in India in 2023 on the basis of popularity and ratings.

Advertisement

3. Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma: Reportedly, Ranveer Allahbadia has broken up with his rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma, and the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

4. Ranveer Allahbadia's journey: Being a chubby child, Ranveer Allahbadia underwent many surgeries around the age of 16, reported YourStory. These challenges motivated him to take up a transformative path.