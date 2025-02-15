As reported by the Indian Express, Singh said, “Woh show hi aisa hai, but zaroori nahi ki aap show mein jaake wahi bolo jo show ki requirement hai. Aapki marzi—bolo ya na bolo. Samay thodi kehta hai, ‘Arey, muh kholo, bolo!’ Samay bohot accha ladka hai aur talented bhi hai. Gen-Z ka pasand hai woh. Khud jaoge toh uske fan ho jaoge. Itna accha hai ( Show is like that, but it's not necessary that you say everything required by the show. It's up to you—whether you say it or not. Samay doesn't force anyone, he says, 'Come on, speak up!' Samay is a very good guy and also talented. Gen-Z likes him. If you go, you'll become a fan of his. He’s that good."