While the storm over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents on the 'India's Got Latent' show shows no signs of dying down, the controversy has turned into a goldmine for other comedians. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor, in his comedy set, poked fun at Ranveer Allahbadia for his quick apology after the controversy that led to multiple FIRs.

“Mujhe gire par laat maarna accha nahi lagta par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology dedi. 2 ghante mein? Itni jaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nahi bolta [I don't like kicking someone when they're down, but let's do it once. The controversy happened at 12, and he gave an apology by 2. In 2 hours? I can't even say sorry to my dad that quickly]," Gaurav Kapoor said.

He continued as the audience erupted in laughter. "Abe rukja…lawyer ko dede thoda paisa. Baat karle lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai, pehle hi ‘I am gonna own up to it ya’. Itni jaldi kaun sorry bolta hai yaar [give some money to the lawyer. Talk to the lawyer, figure out what to say first. Who apologises that fast?]” the comedian said. Also Read | Do you know ex-CJI Chandrachud’s son is representing YouTuber? Who is Abhinav Chandrachud?

Gaurav Kapoor pokes fun at Ranveer Allahbadia: Watch video

“Mumbai walon ki problem hai ye, shareef hote hain ye log. Inki galti hoti hai maan lete hain. Delhi wala koie hota na, ‘maine kara hi nahi hai’ [This is a problem with people from Mumbai, they’re decent. When they make a mistake, they admit it. If it were someone from Delhi, they’d be like, ‘I didn’t do it’].”

Gaurav Kapoor also seemed to support Ranveer Allahbadia over the whole controversy, saying, “Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya muh se [It happened, it slipped out of (his) mouth]”

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court While the controversy on Ranveer Allahbadia's comments rages on, the Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of the influencer to club the multiple FIRs lodged over his comments during a show on YouTube.

Earlier, Ranveer Allahbadia, who remains out of contact following the controversy, has alleged that individuals posing as patients attempted to intrude into his mother's clinic amid a wave of death threats against him and his family.

"My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.." Allahbadia said.