Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: From a ’dark’ joke gone wrong to Mumbai police probe -- What happened so far | 6 points

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Popular social media star Ranveer Allahbadia, who is known for the BeerBiceps podcast, has been receiving flak over the comments made on Samay Raina's show ‘India Got Latent.'

What is the controversy about? Ranveer, who appeared as a judge on the latest episode, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Ranveer's statement and told ANI.

"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them," Fadnavis said.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on social media X with a caption, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.” The podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not his forte. I am just here to say sorry."

Ranveer said he “personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part.” Allahbadia said, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect."

Mumbai police probe A complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva, comedian Samay Raina and show organisers over recent comments on India's Got Latent show. The Mumbai Police reached the Khar studio where the show was shot. Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 9, Mumbai police, said, “An inquiry is going on.” No FIR has been registered yet, according to a report by NDTV.

NHRC complaint National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo reached out to Mira Chatt, Head of Public Policy at YouTube, asking the platform to remove the controversial video clip, according to a report by ANI.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter read.

