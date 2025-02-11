Ranveer Allahbadia controversy puts ’profane & explicit’ content under fire — time for stricter online rules?

Amid the recent Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, a recent study highlighted that 74 per cent of surveyed individuals say a code of conduct must be imposed on such content, Meanwhile, 59 per cent of surveyed citizens say video and audio platforms do not segregate explicit content, making it accessible for minors, according to a survey by Local Circles.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you use audio/ video streaming platforms for listening to or watching content?” Out of the individuals who responded to the question, 53% said “yes” they watch content from audio/ video streaming platforms; 46% stated “no” they don’t, and 1% of respondents did not give a clear answer. In India, 1 in 2 individuals use streaming platforms to listen to or watch content.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy The survey comes after the Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube video controversy, where the popular social media personality, known for the BeerBiceps podcast, is facing heavy trolling and backlash after a video went viral from Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, where he asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Code of conduct needed Nearly 74 per cent of surveyed individuals who use audio/video streaming platforms say they should follow a code of conduct while 39% favour the Government creating and administering such code.

The survey asked respondents, “How should a set of rules and regulations be created for audio/ video streaming platforms in India?”

Almost 35 per cent stated “the industry should have a voluntary or self-governing set of rules/code of conduct”; 39% of respondents stated “government should create rules & regulations and ensure compliance”; 20% of respondents stated “no rules and regulations are needed for such platforms” and 6% of respondents did not give a clear answer.

Also Read | Fresh trouble for Ranveer Allahbadia as Indore police register complaint

Currently, the Government of India, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules 2021), is regulating the audio and video streaming platforms. However, the current regulation is insufficient and a lot more has to e done, according to the survey.