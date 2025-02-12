Ranveer Allahbadia's remark at India's Got Latent show has erupted in a massive controversy. The YouTuber, famous as BeerBiceps, is facing police complaints for his comments and enormous backlash from politicians, leaders, and celebrities. Mukesh Khanna, renowned for his superhero character Shaktimaan, recently condemned Allahbadia's remarks and called for strict action against him.

In the latest episode of his YouTube channel ‘Bheeshm International’, Mukesh Khanna said, “Main agar Shaktimaan hota toh ise pakad ke antariksh mein fek deta. (If I were Shaktimaan, I would have thrown him in the galaxy).”

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Mukesh Khanna started his video with reference to Vir Das's 'Two Indias' poem he shared during one his shows in the United States of America in 2023. Criticising Vir Das for his poem, he asked people to not get influenced by such content creators and comedians.

Reacting to Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial statement related to ‘sex with parents’, the veteran actor said, “Aise logo ko marna chahiye, gadhe pe baitha ke poore sheher, gao mein ghumana chahiye (People like them should be beaten up, and be made to sit on donkey)”

Lashing other content creators present on the show, including Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani, Mukesh Khanna said that it was a shame that people around him didn't stop him and were instead laughing at his inappropriate comments.

He emphasised that youngsters are saying anything in the name of ‘freedom of speech’ and noted that these people must be punished for their comments.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy YouTuber famous as BeerBiceps is facing backlash for his comments made during one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent. He joined comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and other guests for the episode.

In one of he video clips of the show, Allahbadia can be seen asking a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” asked Ranveer. In another controversial comment, the podcaster then offered ₹2 crore in cash to the contestant to “su** his d**k”