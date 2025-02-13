Amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, Kapil Sharma’s old ‘maa-baap ki kabaddi’ joke under scanner

After the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's alleged obscene jokes involving his parent's sex lives, comedian Kapil Sharma's ‘maa-baap ki kabaddi’ joke has gained attention.

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST
As YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's alleged obscene jokes controversy snowballs into a national issue, comedian Kapil Sharma's ‘maa-baap ki kabaddi’ joke has now grabbed eye-balls for similar innuendoes.

The joke, back from Sharma's ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ days is making the rounds on social media, showing the stand-up speaking about children being awake at 4 am to watch cricket match and joked: “Cricket ka match shuru hona tha 4 baje, aur phir yeh ma baa ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai,” (sic) (Translation: Cricket match starts at 4 am, so they watch their parents’ kabaddi and sleep).

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his channel BeerBiceps on YouTube, was panned for inappropriate jokes about his parents on India’s Got Latent. 

 

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST
