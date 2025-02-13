YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as “BeerBiceps,” is facing backlash and legal action over an “objectionable remark” he made during a standup comedy show called India's Got Latent. Amid the controversy, a video of him “sobbing” is going viral on social media.

In the video, Allahbadia is seen using abusive language. He said, “I am feeling bad because all the work has been stopped because of me. I just feel damn guilty. The entire team was exposed to this...”

The remark sparked widespread backlash, leading to an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, popular YouTuber Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and others who attended the show.

“Old video” The video of Ranveer Allahbadia that is going viral is not recent but dates back to 2021, when he tested positive for COVID-19. The YouTube video uploaded on his channel on April 7, 2021, titled “This Is NOT Clickbait - My Covid-19 Experience | Vlog 24”.

In the video, Allahbadia explained to his viewers how he had tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to quarantine for 14 days, which disrupted his usual workflow. The eight-minute-long video also features his team discussing the work they were doing in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) reported on Wednesday that comedian Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat have been cancelled, ANI reported. The VHP pointed out that tickets for Raina's shows, scheduled for April, were no longer available for purchase on the online platform BookMyShow.

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he would fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Raina, 27, posted on X.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against the show and has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and Raina, asking them to join the probe.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Allahbadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

The issue was also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media.