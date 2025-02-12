Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Comedian Vir Das has called out the mainstream media for targeting the social media industry amid the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

In an Instagram story, Vir Das shared his thoughts on the recent controversy.

His post read, “The audience is always welcome to debate what good comedy is. A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either the way the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process.”

Vir Das added, “But we are also watching a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets millions more views, longer interviews, and far more impact than their bloated studios and fat salary at 1% of the cost. Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant.”

Vir Das has highlighted the need to debate “what good journalism is?”

“That's ALSO what's happening here. And while the we debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news that they SHOULD be doing, the questions they SHOULD be asking, and who they should be asking them to,” he wrote.

Vir Das Instagram story.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy The comedian's statement comes after the recent Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. The YouTuber, known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal and public criticism over his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question projected on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. He landed in controversy after he asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Following the controversy, the YouTuber apologised in a video clip posted on X with the caption, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

The podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."