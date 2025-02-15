Ranveer Allahbadia, who is currently facing legal charges for his controversial comment at Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', one of India’s leading content creators, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers. Allahbadia hosts the popular show BeerBiceps, which boasts a massive following across multiple platforms and is believed to be among the highest-earning YouTube channels in India.

Here's a look at Allahbadia's networth, monthly earnings, lifestyle, and other things Networth: Allahbadia’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹60 crore

Monthly earning: His monthly earnings come from various sources including YouTube revenue, brand deals, podcasts, and business ventures and the incomes from this is said to be around ₹35 lakh

Earnings from Youtube: Allahbadia, who started his BeerBiceps YouTube channel in 2014, now has a total of 7 shows. He earns about ₹8–10 lakh per month from ads.

Business ventures: Besides being a YouTuber, Allahbadia co-founded Monke Entertainment, a content marketing and talent management firm that connects brands with influencers. He also launched BeerBiceps Skillhouse, an educational platform offering courses on self-improvement, productivity, and business growth. Additionally, he is involved in RAAAZ, a grooming and lifestyle brand.

Cars, homes and lifestyle: Despite his success, Allahbadia leads a modest lifestyle, owning a ₹34 lakh Skoda Kodiaq and renting a luxurious Juhu terrace apartment for ₹5 lakh per month.

What is the most recent controversy involving RanveerAllahbadia? Allahbadia recently appeared at the Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' and posed a controversial question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment triggered massive uproar and since then. he's been facing a lot of backlash.

Following the show, Allahbadia lost more than 2 million subscribers just in one day. Several big names including Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh unfollowed him on Instagram.