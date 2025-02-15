Ranveer Allahbadia News: BeerBiceps gets threatened by former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar; netizens say, ‘Oh, the irony!’

Saurav Gurjar, also known as Sanga, has strongly criticised podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The former WWE wrestler urged authorities to take strict action against Allahbadia for his comments.

The video was shared on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter (now X). In the Twitter video, he tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also tagged DGP Maharashtra in his post.

“It doesn’t matter if he apologises or not, we need to take action against him. Otherwise, someone else will try the same thing,” he said.

“If I meet Ranveer in any Mumbai party or show, I’ll not spare him. His security won’t be able to save him; nor will any power in the world. Freedom of Speech doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want,” the wrestler said.

“Besharm aadmi, sharm kar thodi si (have some shame, you shameless man),” he added.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has been at the centre of backlash due to his remarks about parents having sex. The popular YouTuber, who was awarded by PM Modi in 2024, is facing multiple FIRs, including one in Assam and another in Mumbai for allegedly promoting obscenity online.

Social media reactions Social media users on Twitter have slammed the former WWE wrestler for his threats against Ranveer Allahbadia. Check some of the comments.

“Ranveer has already realized his mistake, apologized, and will improve himself. Brother, focus on fixing your own career instead of using others’ names for fame.”

“Women are not respected In your Gurjar community. And, you want to reform the society?”

“Get a nice haircut and keep your mind light, so you can focus more on your acting career.”

“There are many other serious issues, show this kind of anger for those too…”

“lol he’s tagging the Mumbai police while openly threatening someone… oh the irony”

Ranveer Allahbadia: What happened? “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" Ranveer asked a contestant in India’s Got Latent.

Samay Raina deleted all India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," the standup comedian wrote on Instagram Stories.

On February 14, teams of Mumbai Police and Assam Police reached Ranveer’s residence but found the flat locked.