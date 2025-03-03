Ranveer Allahbadia news: Supreme Court allows BeerBiceps to travel abroad only after…

On March 3, the Supreme Court directed the Assam investigating officer to set a date and time for Ranveer Allahbadia to join India’s Got Latent case probe. Regarding Allahbadia’s request to travel abroad, the court stated that this would be considered only after he joins the investigation and is no longer required for questioning.

The interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia will remain in effect. The court also ruled that no direct or indirect shows related to the case’s merits should be aired.

The apex court acknowledged the Attorney General and Solicitor General’s view that some regulations might be needed to prevent the broadcast of content that goes against society’s moral standards.

The court directed the Solicitor General to propose measures that balance free speech with reasonable restrictions under Article 19(4). It also suggested that draft regulations be made public to gather feedback from stakeholders before legal or judicial action is taken.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked that while the show is not vulgar.

“Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one thing, and perversity is another level,” ANI quoted Mehta as saying.

Allahbadia has filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting the lifting of the ban on his shows. He has 280 employees who depend on his content for their livelihood, according to the YouTuber.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say on India's Got Latent? Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, was arguably the most popular YouTuber in India until he appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The podcaster cracked a joke on the YouTube show that infuriated many across the country.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” Ranveer asked one contestant on the show.

“It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he later said in a video message.