Amid the massive backlash Ranveer Allahbadia is facing due to his controversial comment at Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', former WWE wrestler Sanga, also known as Saurav Gurjar, threatened the Youtuber, saying, “If I meet him anywhere, no one can save him from me”

In a video uploaded on X, Gurjar, who also acted in Mahabharata, noted that Ranveer should not be forgiven for his below the belt remarks

"Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behavior, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all the limit. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things, so that the next generation can be saved. The kind of things he has said, I demand the government to take strict action against him. I am very angry right now. I don't want to use foul language. If I meet him anywhere, no one can save him from me for what he said on the show.," Gurjar said.

Who is Saurav Gurjar? Saurav Gurjar was a full-time wrestler with WWE from 2018 to 2024, primarily competing on their developmental brand, WWE NXT.

His final WWE appearance came in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year, where he was eliminated by the Creed Brothers.

In April 2024, WWE released him from his contract.

All about the controversy Allahbadia recently appeared at the Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' and posed a controversial question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment triggered massive uproar and since then. he's been facing a lot of backlash.