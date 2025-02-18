Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina controversy: ‘Mummy Kaisi Hain’ Maheep Singh shares Instagram Story

Comedian Maheep Singh has shared an Instagram Story amid the controversy around Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The standup comedian appeared more than once as a judge in India’s Got Latent.

His latest Instagram Story shows a screenshot of the Hindi translation of the F word, which says “Laanat hai”. “Sab bhasha ka chakkar hai babu (It’s all in the language),” he wrote while sharing the screenshot.

Maheep Singh’s Instagram Story

Ranveer Allahbadia cracked a “watching parents have sex” joke on Samay Raina’s reality show. While it was a members-only episode, the clip went viral on social media, causing massive outrage. All people associated with the show have now landed in legal trouble.

Meanwhile, many pointed out that Kapil Sharma cracked a similar joke in Comedy Nights with Kapil even though it was in Hindi. A video clip shows Kapil Sharma humorously joking about children waking up at 4 am to watch cricket but ending up witnessing their parents’ “kabaddi” instead. It is unclear if Maheed Singh’s post has any connection with the “Hindi” version of the joke.

Maheep shot to newfound fame after his remark “Mummy Kaisi Hain” on Ashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show on YouTube. It’s the same show that had to censor Samay Raina’s jokes on Kusha Kapila.

This is not the first time Maheep Singh commented on the Samay-Ranveer controversy. He earlier shared another Instagram Story and wrote, "Dark (andhera) reh gaya, comedy chali gayi."

Maheep Singh’s earlier Instagram Story

Maheep Singh on Samay Raina Long before the ongoing controversy, Maheep Singh spoke highly about Samay Raina on a YouTube podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

“Samay Raina’s jokes have no filter. But, he is a really sweet boy. He’s just 23-24 years old. Tanmay Bhatt calls him “God’s Favourite Child”. That’s exactly what he is. While he appears “dark” on camera, he is exactly the opposite when there’s no camera,” Singh said.

“He’s extremely candid in his approach. If he feels like saying something dirty on stage, he’ll do it. At the same time, if he wants to praise you, he’ll do it whole-heartedly,” he added..