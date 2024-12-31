Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, shares his 'biggest secret' for career success: adopting a mission-oriented mindset. He emphasizes the importance of questioning ability and personal growth, encouraging followers to meditate daily to unlock their potential in 2025.

Sharing "one powerful advice" for 2025, Youtuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known by the moniker 'Beerbiceps', revealed the "biggest secret of career growth" and said all "should go into 2025 with a mission-oriented mindset".

He challenged viewers to try it “for at least 10 minutes daily" to see a positive change in their lives.

The YouTuber said he has recorded nearly 900 podcasts till now with stars and superstars, and all that has led him to a "clarity-oriented" career advice that will help anyone who follows it.

What is his advice? Beerbiceps said all forms of career growth boil down to two factors: Questioning ability and personal growth.

“First factor," he said is your questioning ability. “Ask the correct questions." He said that he had started recording podcasts just so that people could learn this skill.

The second, the YouTuber said, is a very important one, "personal growth".

“If you have learned a lot about your personal life, brought growth in your life, worked on your habit formation, have removed negative, lazy, pampered, and entitled people from your life. All that contributes to your career growth."

Allahbadia said that the one thing that has immensely helped him is meditation.

"I've learned a lot from meditation and motivation in my life. Meditation gives you peace of mind, which gives you the strength to clarify and control your thoughts."

He added, “Motivation gives you the energy to move towards your dreams every day, no matter how difficult the path is."

He then challenged his viewers to meditate for 10 minutes a day.

"My personal advice is that just sit for 10 minutes in meditation before you go to sleep at night and calm your mind," he said.

“You will sleep better."

Here's how users reacted: “Love it, challenge accepted, and look forward to coming on your show as a podcast guest," a user said.

"Lets Make it our Best year - 2025" another added.

Another user said, “Best advice is never waste your time anywhere."

“Bro is human version of an Excited Electron in valence bond," a user quipped.

"There is power in your words. Biggest fan of yours. Thank you so much for inspiring all of us. You're doing great job," a fan thanked.