Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge, shocked comedian Samay Raina and his fellow judges with his “inappropriate” jokes at the show.

Masked as jokes, Ranveer Allahbadia, also known by his moniker BeerBiceps, drew massive flak over his “objectionable” asks on the show.

What is the controversy about? Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” asked Ranveer.

In another shocker for Samay Raina, the podcaster then offered ₹2 crore in cash to the contestant to “su** his d**k”

Ranveer has hosted some of the biggest names in Indian politics, Bollywood, business, and spiritual leaders.

Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash Storyteller Neelesh Misra shared a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia's distasteful joke and introduced the judges of India’s Got Latent as “perverted creators” who are shaping our country’s creative economy, each of whom has a following of millions.

“This content is not designated as adult content — it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility,” Misra called out.

“I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk — and lots in the audience — celebrated this and had a great laugh. You, the audience, normalised and celebrated this and people like these,” he added.

“Decency is not incentivised in India,” said the storyteller, adding that creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue.

“Banal, crass, insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it,” he said while concluding his post by introducing them again. “Again, meet the creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy.”

Actor Kamaal R Khan has requested Mumbai police to book Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other judges of the show for “such a porn”.

“I want @MumbaiPolice to file a FIR from my side against these people. I am sure, there is a law available to stop such a porn. If police can arrest Raj Kundra, so why not these people?” he said in a post on X.

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also reacted to the viral video, and said it was “very shocking”.

“I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good, and somewhere, it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally,” she said, adding that such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things.

“This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and using such language in such a state and country is not acceptable. We warn him. We should not misuse the right of Freedom of Speech. Shiv Sena won’t tolerate it,” Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare warned.

“They don’t care at all. Since yesterday, the whole of social media is calling them out, but they haven’t even bothered to react. Until strict action is taken, these shameless perverts will keep hiding behind ‘comedy’ to push their vulgarity,” a social media user said.

Ranveer Allahbadia booked A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent.