‘This wasn’t a punishment’: Ranveer Allahbadia returns to YouTube after India’s Got Latent controversy | Watch

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known widely as BeerBiceps, made an emotional return to YouTube after the India’s Got Latent controversy triggered widespread backlash. In a heartfelt video message, Allahbadia addressed his supporters and critics alike, sharing how the past few weeks had been the most testing of his life.

“Facing violent threats, online hate, and media storms wasn’t easy,” he admitted. “But the positive messages from well-wishers helped me and my family pull through.”

He also thanked the many guests of The Ranveer Show (TRS): actors, athletes, bureaucrats and business leaders, who reached out during the storm.

Speaking from the heart, Ranveer reflected on a decade of creating 2 to 3 videos a week without pause. “This break was forced,” he said. “But it taught me to live in stillness. I understood how many Indians see me as family. Some call me a son, others a brother. To them, I’m truly sorry.”

He promised to continue his content journey with more responsibility, especially keeping younger viewers in mind.

“I now understand the weight of the responsibility on my shoulders, towards the audience and also the 300 people who work with me.”

Asking for one more chance, he said, “Please make space for me again in your hearts. I love content creation. I love podcasting. Exploring India’s culture is my passion. That’s what I want to keep doing.”

Ranveer also revealed that, during his lowest moments, it was meditation, prayer and spiritual practice that helped him stay afloat.

'This wasn't a punishment' “This wasn’t a punishment; it was a lesson. A gift from the divine for growth and transformation.”

Pledging to let his work do the talking, he shared that no team member resigned during the controversy, and all professional and business associates stood by him.

“TRS will return stronger. We’ll be back to four episodes a week, just like before.”