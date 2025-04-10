Rape Threats to Apoorva Makhija: NCW takes suo motu cognisance, demands action

“When I responded on Latent, it didn’t come from a place of trying to be funny, savage, or create a moment. It came from genuine anger and the need to retaliate. My intention was never to hurt anyone—except perhaps that man’s ego. But regardless of my intent, I now realise that my words may have hurt others, and that is something I never meant to do. I create content to entertain, to make people laugh, not to cause pain. I should have been more mindful, and I truly have learned my lesson,” she also said.