Rapido driver earns ₹1 lakh by juggling delivery work and pani puri stall; internet draws 'corporate life' parallel

A LinkedIn post highlighting the story of a Rapido driver who moonlights to improve his financial situation is gaining significant traction. The post, shared by a woman named Komal Porwal, a copywriter, details how the man juggles multiple jobs to earn around ₹1 lakh per month.

Porwal wrote that she was on a Rapido ride on Sunday night at around 9 pm when she initiated a conversation with her driver — a chat that ultimately dispelled the misconception that “people don’t want to work hard anymore.”

Describing the driver as “cheerful and an extroverted personality”, she said they were having a casual conversation about life when she asked him about his full-time occupation: “Bhaiya, aap full-time ye karte ho?”

The man smiled and explained that he works as a Swiggy delivery partner in the morning, drives for Rapido in the evening, and on weekends runs a local street food stall (pani puri vendor) with his brother.

“I was stunned,” Porwal wrote.

He told her, “Bas ma’am, thoda mehnat zyada hai, par ghar khushi se chal raha hai.”

(“Ma’am, it’s just a little more hard work, but my household is running happily.”)

Porwal said she was taken aback by his workload. When asked about his earnings, the rider told her he makes around ₹1 lakh per month, combining all three income streams.

Despite the demanding schedule, he reiterated,

“Bas ma’am, thoda mehnat zyada hai, par ghar khushi se chal raha hai.”

(“It’s a bit more hard work, ma’am, but my household runs happily.”)

Porwal’s post challenges the notion that people today “don’t want to work hard”, suggesting instead that examples of dedication often go unnoticed in everyday life — sometimes even in the form of a Rapido driver at the end of a long day.

How social media users reacted: The post has gone viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

One user wrote: “True. When we step outside our comfort zone, we come across so many people and stories we would never encounter otherwise.”

Another commented: “I’ve noticed that people who are cheerful and positive tend to earn more and enjoy life to the fullest. Meanwhile, those who constantly chase money often end up stressed, fall into unhealthy habits or addictions, and neither their finances nor their emotional well-being improves.”

A third user added: “That’s the difference. I was talking to a cab driver from the airport to Silk Board; he didn’t speak. When I asked, he said someone had complained about his talking, and he got a warning from Ola.”