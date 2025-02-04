A Rapido driver allegedly harassed a woman in Delhi. Sharing the account on Reddit, the woman alleged that the driver called her "dozens of times" and texted her on WhatsApp after the ride.

She said the driver started asking her personal questions when she was paying for the ride. "This guy dropped me off on my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him."

"I don't feel bad about any small talk so I started talking. Then this guy said something along the lines of 'aap itne young aur sundar ho fir mangetar kyu'," she wrote in a post on Reddit.

"I brushed it off and in nervous, laughter said 'thank you bhaiya', to which he said, 'Please bhaiya mat bolo aur ho sake to apne socials share krdo'," she added.

"I lied that I don't use social media and just ran away.," the woman said.

The woman also shared a screenshot of messages the driver sent to her on WhatsApp. "Today, this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it's okay to breach my personal privacy," the woman alleged.

Commenting on her post, the woman said she tried reporting the incident to the Rapido team “but they just said that we'll see what we can do.”

‘Use Ola and Uber instead because…’ One user suggested her to use Ola and Uber instead of Rapido. "In Rapido, when you call your driver or when the driver calls you they give your personal number, whereas in uber or ola the call is routed through company number and they cant see your number."

"Also if you use UPI, make sure to change the default UPI id to something else other than for eg. 999XXXXX@paytm. They can get your number from there also [also uber moto is a lot cheaper than Rapido most of the times]," the user commented.