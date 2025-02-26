A Reddit user claimed that a Rapido driver in Bengaluru threatened to stab them over an argument to cancel the ride. The incident occurred when the user asked the driver to switch on the AC, which he refused.

The post read, “Had an extremely scary episode and please note, I speak fluent Kannada. Started as an argument over AC - I wanted it on, driver REFUSED to turn it on, simply because his mood was bad I think. In my later call with Rapido, they also confirmed there was no reason for him to refuse."

Following this, the driver asked the user to get out of the car and cancel the ride. The user refused to cancel the ride to avoid taking accountability.

“To this he turned his key chain to what looked a mini sharp knife and came towards me, holding the key chain to my chest. In that moment I was shocked and scared and immediately told him that let's go to a cop and pointed at a traffic cop across the road,” the user wrote.

“In that moment he backed off a bit and I started to attempt crossing the road to go to the cop. I could hear him make a call asking for reinforcements!! To come and beat me/scare me, god knows! An auto driver came to my rescue and I hopped in and proceeded to my destination,” the post added.

Wha happened after the incident? The post further claimed that the Rapido driver called the user continuously.

“BUT, looks like my number was not masked and the driver continues to have it. He has not stopped calling me, abusing me and scaring me as he knows my pick up and drop location,” the user stated.

Following this, the user shared updates from the incident, claiming to have received multiple OTPs. The user filed an FIR against the driver. While questioned by police, the driver denied all the allegations.

Rapido's claim Rapido allegedly said that the driver denied all the accusations.

“They asked me for proof. I sent all the call and missed call screenshots followed by screenshots (where possible) of the uncountable spam calls and msgs. Rapido then established that he is a liar and suspended him. Sent me email confirmation of suspension. Additionally they claimed they have deleted my number from his phone and I won't be disturbed again,” the post read.

After the suspension, the user started receiving OTP again.