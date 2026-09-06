Rapido driver sends 'I love you' to rider in private message: LinkedIn post sparks outrage

A LinkedIn post has exposed a delivery harassment case. This time, it's a Rapido delivery captain crossing all limits.

Geetika Srivastava, who works in digital reputation, shared her shocking ordeal recently. She revealed how a simple parcel delivery turned into a nightmare.

The delivery rider allegedly started messaging her personal number inappropriately. Chat screenshots show him saying "I love you" out of nowhere.

He also asked casual questions like "Kesi ho ap (how are you)". When Geetika threatened a police complaint, his tone changed instantly.

He replied "H krdo (OK, go ahead)" and "Jao (sure)," seemingly unbothered by threats. He even suggested, "Repido me krdo (lodge a complaint at Rapido)," casually mocking her attempt to lodge a complaint.

Geetika eventually blocked him after this uncomfortable exchange occurred. She then took her frustration straight to LinkedIn, calling out Rapido.

“Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can't even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys,” she wrote.

She questioned why booking a delivery invites harassment nowadays. She tagged Rapido's co-founder, Aravind Sanka, demanding answers.

She wonders what kind of riders the company employs. She questioned whether harassers faced any real consequences.

“Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?” she added.

LinkedIn response Her post gained significant traction. Rapido Support eventually responded, offering its standard corporate apology.

They expressed regret over her "unpleasant experience" during the delivery. It promised to take customer safety and dignity very seriously. At the same time, it also asked her to share her Ride ID and mobile number.

Commenters weren't impressed by this templated response at all. One user sarcastically called it a reply "from the template bank".

Also Read | Ghaziabad woman shares inappropriate messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp

“There comes a reply from the template bank. Before you ask again for more and more details, enlighten what appropriate actions you are going to take,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Sorry for what you went through. Rapido must take strict action against him and ensure it’s not repeated by anyone else,” one user commented.

Another user alleged, “Rapido is the most shi**y company there when it comes to addressing women’s security and safety concerns. They don’t give a damn. Their riders are ruffians. Seems like there is no system in place, and sab Ram bharose hai. I know personally some female friends who have faced worse from their riders, and these Rapido Support buggers didn’t do jacksh*t to address their grievances.”