Rapper pauses live show to help woman molested at venue, earns praise online: ‘Let’s go catch him’

A Chinese rapper paused his live music show to help a woman who was allegedly molested by a stranger at the venue in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, eastern China. The woman called for help, but initially, due to the loud music, the rapper could not hear her. He handed over his microphone to her, and she alleged that she had been molested by a male stranger. “The pervert ‘discharged’ onto my leg," the woman was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

She described the accused as being above average weight, with greasy hair, and of a height similar to her own.

Rapper’s Quick Response Praised Without hesitation, the rapper declared: “Let’s go catch him,” and directed the security personnel to strengthen security arrangements while also reviewing the surveillance footage. His response drew cheers from fans, who praised him.

He encouraged the victim to continue watching the performance, assuring her that either he or the police would ensure the perpetrator was caught.

Attacker Arrested After Escape Despite the quick action, the attacker managed to escape. Apmozart later said during a live-stream that they had informed the police. The next day, Hangzhou police arrested a 25-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Luo. He now faces criminal detention for up to 15 days under the Public Security Administration Punishments Law.

Captain Justice’ Trend Online A video of the incident spread widely on a Chinese social media platform, where users began calling him "Captain Justice".

According to the SCMP, many users commented: "You are Captain Justice."

One person wrote: "She is very brave to speak up at the site. If she did not do this, she might not be able to prove what happened and bring the pervert to justice."