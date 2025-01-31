Rapper Raftaar finds love again, ties the knot with Manraj Jawanda: Know all about the fashion stylist

Rapper Raftaar married fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony on January 31. While Raftaar has yet to share any official photos from the wedding, images of the couple are making the rounds on social media. The couple got married marriage in a South Indian wedding, and another photo shared by Instant Bollywood showed them in a private traditional Sikh ceremony.

The speculations of their wedding started yesterday when one of the photos on social media wrote, “Dilin and Manraj's wedding.” Dilin Nair is famously known as Raftaar.

Not just this, several videos moments from the celebration also gained attention on social media, including the couple's haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony.

Who is Manraj Jawanda? Manraj Jawanda is a Costume stylist and Designer, actor and model, who hails from Kolkata.

Her statement on her official webiste, “From picking out outfit changes at my 5th birthday to the Fashion world of Mumbai , my journey has been quite exciting,” describes her love for fashion and styling.

The professional costume designer, and fitness enthusiast recently appeared in Netflix's Pretty Little Liars and also featured in several ads. She writes, “Apart from conducting Fashion shoots and working on Commercial films as a Costume stylist and designer, having built an array of work over the years I have recently ventured on to the screen as well, and not just behind it.”

She studied styling at Mumbai's FAD International after graduation.

Her Instagram account is private but she has about 5402 foloweres.

Raftaar's second marriage Known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi music, Raftaar married Komal D. Vohra on December 1, 2016. However, their relationship turned sour few years after tying the knot and they ultimately separated after five years of marriage. Alongside his thriving career as a rapper and singer, Raftaar was also seen on reality TV shows such as MTV Roadies and MTV Hustle.