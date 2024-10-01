Rare 80,000-year-old comet illuminates Bengaluru skies in pink and yellow: See pictures

The non-periodic comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS was recently spotted in Bengaluru, captivating residents with its vibrant skies. This rare comet, was last seen over 80,000 years ago.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Oct 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Rare 80,000-year-old comet illuminates Bengaluru skies in pink and yellow
Rare 80,000-year-old comet illuminates Bengaluru skies in pink and yellow(X)

Bengaluru: Residents across the electronic capital of the country have recently been amazed at the clear skies in the city. As pink, green and yellow hues made picturesque dashes across the sky, netizens took to social media to express their astonishment, sparking discussions.

While many thought the beautiful canvas was just another natural phenomenon, in reality, it was a comet that visited the solar system after an 80,000-year hiatus, said astrophotographers. The brilliant skies were caused by the Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS), which was spotted on Monday, September 30, reported The Hindu.

Rare 80,000-year-old comet illuminates Bengaluru skies in pink and yellow: See pictures
Also Read | NASA’s 5 never-seen-before images of Sun, stars, galaxies and stellar universe

The Purple Mountain Observatory in China discovered the comet on January 9, 2023. A month later, after its spotting, the comet was independently observed by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa, from where it derives its name.

‘Comet ran away as it was not local’

One X user shared an image of the vivid skies and asked, “Bengaluru skies being just magical! What is this phenomenon even called?” Another user, citing The Hindu report, elaborated that the skies were pink not because of any ordinary phenomenon but the Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS.

Also Read | 5 NASA images of Earth’s undiscovered wonders: Mount Taranaki, Taieri pet & more

“A comet that came to Bangalore and ran away as it was Not local,” another user posted. Some users further compared the illuminated skies to the Northern Lights – bright swirling curtains of light spotted in the night sky and popularly known as the ‘aurora borealis’.

The Tsuchinshan–ATLAS is a non-periodic comet. Unlike more familiar comets, such as Halley’s Comet, this one is unpredictable in its appearance. Its sighting above Bengaluru provided a rare and exciting opportunity for sky-gazers.

A part of Sextan constellation

According to the Deccan Chronicle, residents of Hyderabad can also catch a glimpse of the comet until Wednesday, October 2.

Also Read | Sahara Desert sees a surprising burst of greenery, NASA shares stunning images

“The comet is visiting the Solar System after more than 80,000 years. It is approximately 129.6 million kilometres away from Earth, and is currently located in the Sextans constellation,” Deccan Chronicle reported, quoting astrophotographer Upendra Pinnelli, reported DC.

Catch the latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRare 80,000-year-old comet illuminates Bengaluru skies in pink and yellow: See pictures

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    284.15
    02:07 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -0.9 (-0.32%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.85
    02:07 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -0.6 (-0.36%)

    Tata Power share price

    482.30
    02:07 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.08%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    138.30
    02:07 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.80
    02:04 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    16.4 (7.79%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,030.95
    02:03 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    133.4 (7.03%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,730.50
    02:04 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    533.05 (6.5%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    733.10
    02:04 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    44.75 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.