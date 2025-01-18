A rare moment was captured on camera in Charlottetown City, Canada when a rock from space fell on the Earth. The incident took place in July last year.

A doorbell camera on a Canadian home captured the rare video and sound of the meteorite hitting Earth as it crashed into a walkway.

A couple, Joe Velaidum and his partner, Laura Kelly, had returned home after an evening walk when they noticed that their walkway was littered with dust and strange debris, according to the Meteoritical Society.

After checking their security camera, they saw something slamming against their entranceway, producing a cloud of smoke and a crackle.

Later, the couple reported the substance to the University of Alberta's Meteorite Reporting System and the curator, Chris Herd, examined samples of the debris to confirm its interstellar origins.

Close call for Canadian man Just before the meteorite’s strike, Velaidum and Kelly had left their home for a walk.

“I was standing literally over the exact spot where the meteorite hit just a couple minutes later,” Velaidum said, according to a report by news agency The Canadian Press.

“I have been thinking about it a lot because, you know, when you have a near-death experience it kind of shocks you,” he added.

The footage of the meteorite is believed to be a first, while cameras have captured meteors streaking through the sky.

About meteorites Meteorites are bits of space rock that hit Earth after surviving a trip through its scorching atmosphere.

According to NASA, about 48 tons of similar debris strikes Earth every day.

The space rock was officially registered on Monday and has been named Charlottetown after the city on Prince Edward Island in eastern Canada.

The University of Alberta, upon investigation, discovered that the meteorite was an ordinary chondrite.

“As the first and only meteorite from the province of PEI, and possibly the Maritimes, the Charlottetown Meteorite announced its arrival in a spectacular way. No other meteorite fall has been documented like this,” Chris Herd, geologist and professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, said.