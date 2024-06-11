Rare two-headed snake spotted in US zoo; video goes viral | Watch

Netizens thrilled by rare sight of two-headed snake, curious about how it eats and which head controls the body

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published03:50 PM IST
Instagrammer Jay Brewer captures rare two-headed snake on camera
Instagrammer Jay Brewer captures rare two-headed snake on camera(Instagram: Jay Brewer)

In a rarest of rare sightings, a zookeeper in the US shared a video of an extremely extraordinary two-headed snake.

Jay Brewer, an Instagrammer, is known for sharing videos of reptiles to show how magnificent and misunderstood these saurian are.

In his latest post, Brewer shared a video of the incredibly rare two-headed snake and shared that their chances of surviving are the wild for extremely low.

However, what captivated the social media users were not the mesmerizing and rare two-headed snake, but the nasty bite they gave the zookeeper when he tried to pet it.

Sharing the video, Jay Brewer captioned his post as: “TWO HEADED SNAKE BIT ME. I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them. One of these girls is definitely feistier than the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bite me."

Watch video here:

Netizens were thrilled to witness the rare sight, and some of them had the most hilarious comments.

"Sir I think you stumbled upon a baby hydra," a user said.

"I have so many questions," another user commented, adding, “How? Is it a survivable condition?”

A user mesmerized by the snake said, “They have it sorted with the two heads, one is aggressive, and the other isn't.”

A user also commended Brewer and said, “You are so wild. Gotta love yaa.”

Some users were also curious about how the two-headed snake would eat or how it would eat.

“That's so cool, I wonder which head controls the body,” one user commented.

“Ok now you got me curious as hell. Can you show us how the specific snake eats,” another added.

“Please keep us updated about them. I would love to see their journey regardless of how it ends if it does,” one user said.

 

 

 

 

