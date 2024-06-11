Netizens thrilled by rare sight of two-headed snake, curious about how it eats and which head controls the body

In a rarest of rare sightings, a zookeeper in the US shared a video of an extremely extraordinary two-headed snake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jay Brewer, an Instagrammer, is known for sharing videos of reptiles to show how magnificent and misunderstood these saurian are.

In his latest post, Brewer shared a video of the incredibly rare two-headed snake and shared that their chances of surviving are the wild for extremely low. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, what captivated the social media users were not the mesmerizing and rare two-headed snake, but the nasty bite they gave the zookeeper when he tried to pet it.

Sharing the video, Jay Brewer captioned his post as: “TWO HEADED SNAKE BIT ME. I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them. One of these girls is definitely feistier than the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bite me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video here:

Netizens were thrilled to witness the rare sight, and some of them had the most hilarious comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sir I think you stumbled upon a baby hydra," a user said.

"I have so many questions," another user commented, adding, “How? Is it a survivable condition?"

A user mesmerized by the snake said, “They have it sorted with the two heads, one is aggressive, and the other isn't."

A user also commended Brewer and said, “You are so wild. Gotta love yaa."

Some users were also curious about how the two-headed snake would eat or how it would eat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That's so cool, I wonder which head controls the body," one user commented.

“Ok now you got me curious as hell. Can you show us how the specific snake eats," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Please keep us updated about them. I would love to see their journey regardless of how it ends if it does," one user said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!