Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has broken Box Office records since its December 5 debut. An AI-generated video of a viral scene featuring Rashmika Mandanna kicking Allu Arjun has gained significant attention.

The scene showing Rashmika Mandana kicking Allu Arjun, has gone viral. The 14-minute video opens with the two lead stars dancing to a song and twist comes when Rashmika Mandana kicks Allu Arjun violently, pelting a number of blows. Allu Arjun falls to the ground as the assault continues. In another scene Rashmika Mandana can be seen pulling Allu arjun's leg.

The blockbuster Telugu-action thriller collected ₹6.82 crore net at the domestic Box Office on its 22nd day, taking it 22-day collection to ₹1116.42 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk estimates at 8:20 pm .

The viral video shared on X by social media account ‘Wellu’ has garnered over 3 lakh 89 views and 3600 likes. The caption to the post states, “AI is not for India." The amusing AI-generated video garnered social media attention and sparked discussion online.

Social media reaction Commenting on the capabilities of artificial intelligence a user stated, "But this one is the best we can all agree on that." A second user remarked, "Now this I would see in IMAX"." A third user commented, "AI is getting out of hands!" Drawing a stark ontrast to the title, a fourth user wrote, "Pushpa : THE FALL."